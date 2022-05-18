Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will post $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $8.71 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $6.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $34.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 million to $35.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $41.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

