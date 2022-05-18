Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Senior Officer Purchases C$35,800.00 in Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$125,300.

Shares of PRN stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.95. The company had a trading volume of 73,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,135. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

