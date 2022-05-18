ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

