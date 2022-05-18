ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
