ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €12.50 ($13.02) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.75) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($12.92) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th.

PSM stock opened at €10.20 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.30 ($9.69) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($19.79). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

