Prosus to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prosus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Patulea now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prosus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

PROSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($127.08) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €97.00 ($101.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($120.73) to €76.00 ($79.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prosus from €137.00 ($142.71) to €128.00 ($133.33) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

