Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $418.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,534,000 after buying an additional 2,194,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,139,000 after buying an additional 147,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,232,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after buying an additional 685,238 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

