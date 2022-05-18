Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Proterra alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Proterra has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Proterra during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proterra (PTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.