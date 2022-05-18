Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) CEO George Lista Sells 3,000 Shares

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Lista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

