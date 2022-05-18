Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 million, a PE ratio of -218.57 and a beta of 0.07. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

