Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 million, a PE ratio of -218.57 and a beta of 0.07. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $17.43.
About Prudential Bancorp
Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.
