PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

