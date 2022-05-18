PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
