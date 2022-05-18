Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Public Storage's better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results highlighted an improvement in the realized annual rent per available square foot. The self-storage REIT also benefited from its expansion efforts through acquisitions, developments and extensions. Public Storage is the most recognized and established name in the self-storage industry, with its presence across all the major metropolitan markets of the United States. Apart from high brand value, Public Storage is poised to grow amid favorable self-storage industry fundamentals, with a healthy balance sheet position and technological advantage. Also, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes, with the abatement of the pandemic, remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.08.

NYSE:PSA traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.99 and a 200 day moving average of $359.74. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.43 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

