PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 22,200 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $459,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $59,080.00.

PUBM stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.54.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

