PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 22,200 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $459,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $59,080.00.
PUBM stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.54.
PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
