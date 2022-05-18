PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 2,800 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $59,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

