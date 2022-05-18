PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 784.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 106,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 37,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

