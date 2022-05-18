Pyxis Tankers Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) – Univest Sec boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PXS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of PXS opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.73. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

