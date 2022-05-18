Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

PXS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

PXS stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

