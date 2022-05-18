Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million.
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.82.
In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$156,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,028,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,960,333.05.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
