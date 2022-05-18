Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 25.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

