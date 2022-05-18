Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, May 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “NA” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 127.49%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

