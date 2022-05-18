Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Synchrony Financial Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Shares of SYF opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

