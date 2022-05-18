Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Increased by Analyst

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, May 15th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AirSculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,245,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,415,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,118,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

