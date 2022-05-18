Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million.

Separately, National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$18.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.14 and a 52-week high of C$20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.467 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 127.79%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.