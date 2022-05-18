Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,051,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

