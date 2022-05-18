Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Reduced by Analyst

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

AMC opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

