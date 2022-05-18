Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cohu, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cohu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.