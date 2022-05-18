Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Analyst (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:NXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$27.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.