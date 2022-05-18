Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Decreased by Analyst

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

HLUYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.2044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

