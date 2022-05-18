Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

