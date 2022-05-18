Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Decreased by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 16.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.