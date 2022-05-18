Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

