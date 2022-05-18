Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.77 million.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
