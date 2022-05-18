Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honest in a research report issued on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Honest stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $326.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. Honest has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $259,973.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,351.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $121,730.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,984.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,572 shares of company stock valued at $749,293. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honest by 158.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

