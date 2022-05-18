Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UWM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 256.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in UWM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UWM by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UWM by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

