Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.19.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

NYSE TGT opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 65.4% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,415 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 85.3% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 102,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.