Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

