Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Wedbush has a “NA” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.