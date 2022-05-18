Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

KNT stock opened at C$8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

