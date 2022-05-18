Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Redbox Entertainment Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redbox Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDBX. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 9.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDBX. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $115,000.
About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
