Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.45. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$6.59.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

