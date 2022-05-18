Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Lifted by B. Riley

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Core Scientific in a report released on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Core Scientific stock opened at 3.97 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 3.09 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 7.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,373,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $9,456,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $6,491,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.