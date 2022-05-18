Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of QGEN opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

