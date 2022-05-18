Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,000 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $150.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth $356,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

