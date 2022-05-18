Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Kristi Marie Rogers Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
