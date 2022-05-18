Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Shares of QLYS opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,414. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,787,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,884,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

