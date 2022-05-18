QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of QS opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 7.88.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,869,296 in the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

