QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 27,871 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $348,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 542,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,714.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 7.88.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 209,259 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 953.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 110,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

