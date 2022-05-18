QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 27,871 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $348,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 542,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,714.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 7.88.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
About QuantumScape (Get Rating)
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
