QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of QS opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 48.57 and a quick ratio of 48.57.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $348,666.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,714.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,520 shares of company stock worth $12,869,296 in the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,452,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.