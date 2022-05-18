Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
