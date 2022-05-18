Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock opened at $140.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,094,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.