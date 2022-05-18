Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Upgraded at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

QST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets cut Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

QST traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.22. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,724. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

